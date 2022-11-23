Chamika Karunaratne handed one-year suspended ban by Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket on Wednesday handed all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne one-year suspended ban from all forms of cricket for breaching several clauses in the player agreement during the recent T20 World Cup.

The Executive Committee of the SLC initiated the sanction following a “disciplinary inquiry” carried out by a three-member panel. The all-rounder has also been fined USD 5,000.

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Mr. Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career,” SLC said in statement.

“Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel, the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of Cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year,” the statement added.

The 26-year-old, who featured in seven matches in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia and picked up three wickets, has pleaded guilty of all charges levelled against him. Karunaratne is the second player after Danushka Gunathilaka to be banned for misconduct during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

