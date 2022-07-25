CET results on July 30: Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) results will be declared on July 30, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Nearly 2.2 lakh students wrote the CET held on June 16, 17 and 18.

Narayan said students studying under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus in the 12th standard were also allowed to appear for CET this year.

Now that their results (CBSE, ICSE) have come, the students who had written the CET have to upload their marksheets on the Karnataka Examination Authoritys website by Tuesday evening, the Minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)