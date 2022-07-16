Centres ban on single-use plastic lacks preparation: Gopal Rai

The Centre did not prepare enough to provide people alternatives and shift manufacturing units to green options before banning single-use plastic and the curb cannot be imposed forcibly, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said.

He also claimed the Union government did not even call a meeting of state environment ministers before the ban came into force.

“I think it (announcement of the ban) lacked preparation. Stakeholders should have been told about alternatives and the governments support (provided) to help them shift to the green options… I think these issues should have been resolved before announcing the ban,” Rai told

