Centre setting up Civil Aviation Research Organisation in Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

The Centre is setting up a Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) at the Begumpet airport here with an estimated expenditure of Rs 400 crore, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

The facility, being set up under the auspices of Airports Authority of India, would carry out advanced research in the aviation sector, he said in a release issued on Friday.

The target is to kick off research at the institution from July this year, he said.

Research in various areas, including airports, air navigation services, air traffic management communications, domain simulators, visualisation and analysis labs, surveillance labs, cyber security and threat analysis labs, would be undertaken at the facility.

Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to set up the facility with international standards at the Begumpet airport.

