Centre not releasing funds, depts told to keep in check avoidable expenses: Bihar minister

Alleging that that the Centre was showing reluctance to release funds under various welfare schemes, Bihar finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Tuesday that the state government would have to keep in check avoidable expenses to ease burden on the exchequer.

The state was struggling to get its “rightful dues”, he said.

“The BJP-ruled central government is playing politics over schemes. It has stopped releasing its share for various schemes in social, education and infrastructure sectors of Bihar,” Chaudhary told

