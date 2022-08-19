Centre makes public draft of urban regeneration policy of Delhi

The Centre on Thursday made public the draft of the “urban regeneration policy”, under which areas or residential blocks built more than five decades ago but currently in dilapidated state will be regenerated through amalgamation of plots and other incentives.

The draft, which seeks amendments to the DDA Act, 1957, states many existing areas in Delhi have developed over the last more than 100 years and some of them do not meet the norms for healthy and safe urban habitations.

These areas can be utilised optimally through redevelopment or urban regeneration, stated the draft uploaded on the website of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

According to the draft, at present, there is no policy for urban regeneration except for the provisions for redevelopment in the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021.

There would be provisions to avoid multiple stamp duty and registration charges on deed of exchanges during implementation of land pooling and regeneration processes, it stated.

The draft mentioned that a special purpose vehicle will be formed by the land owners of a sector or a block for the purpose of implementation of land pooling and urban regeneration.

“Once a block is notified as eligible for urban regeneration, it shall be obligatory for all land and property owners of the block to mandatorily participate their land and property in urban regeneration,” the draft stated.

“Authority or the local body as the case may be, shall take over all land vested in it may summarily evict occupants from the said land, to implement the land pooling or urban regeneration policy, as the case may be. No compensation shall be paid in this regard, except as notified in the policy,” it added.

According to the draft, the authority or the urban local body concerned shall notify such blocks that become eligible for implementation of urban regeneration by virtue of having achieved the minimum threshold of voluntarily participation as specified in the Urban Regeneration Policy.

The general public can submit their suggestions on the proposed amendments within 30 days.

