Centre likely to sign peace accord with Assam Adivasi militants in September: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Tuesday said that the Centre is likely to sign a peace accord with militant organisations from the states Adivasi communities within September.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, he said that his government has found a gap of around 50 lakh beneficiaries after linking Aadhaar cards with ration cards across the state.

The central government is likely to sign a peace accord with militant groups from the Adivasi communities of Assam within this month, Sarma said.

Without sharing any detail, he said that the entire process is being carried out under the initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

A senior official from the Assam Police headquarters told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)