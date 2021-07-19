Celebrations break out in Punjab after Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed PPCC chief

Celebrations broke out in Amritsar, Patiala and other places in Punjab on Sunday night after the Congress appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as new president of the partys Punjab unit.

Sidhu replaces Sunil Jakhar who had been Punjab Pradesh Congress chief since 2017.

The Congress also appointed four working presidents to assist the cricketer-turned-politician in the run-up to the next assembly elections.

The new working presidents are Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra.

After he was named as PPCC president, Sidhu paid obeisance at Dukh Nivaran Sahib gurdwara in Patiala while returning from Jalandhar.

He was given a warm welcome by his supporters when he reached his residence in Patiala at 11:40 pm. As soon as he came out of his vehicle, his supporters and media persons surrounded him.

However, he did not talk to the media and went straight inside his house.

After the announcement, several Congress leaders started congratulating the Amritsar East legislator for becoming the new president of the partys state unit.

Sidhus supporters distributed sweets and danced to the beats of dhol.

“We are very happy that Sidhu was appointed PPCC, said one of his supporters.

Sidhus supporters had already made preparations for celebrations amid the reports of him being made the new state party unit.

Among the party leaders who congratulated Sidhu are MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Pargat Singh, Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Kuldeep Vaid.

Warring in a tweet congratulated Sidhu over becoming the PPCC chief.

He dubbed the move of the party high command as a “very good decision”.

MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, in a tweet, said, The day has come for which the whole Punjab was waiting. Congratulations to Mr.@sherryontopp ji on becoming the President of @INCPunjab.

Legislator Gurkirat Singh Kotli also congratulated Sidhu for being appointed as the Punjab Congress chief.

