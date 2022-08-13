CBI looks to interrogate state hospital head who sent doctor to Anubratas house

The CBI is planning to interrogate the superintendent of Bolpur hospital who allegedly sent a government doctor to the house of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal for prescribing him two weeks of bed rest ahead of his arrest, an officer said on Saturday.

The CBI is looking to know who in the TMC contacted doctor Buddhadeb Murmu, the superintendent, for sending a doctor to Mondals Nichupatti house in Bolpur and prescribe him bed rest, he said.

“We will also ask him whether he had directed the visiting doctor to prescribe 14 days of bed rest for the TMC leader,” the CBI officer told

