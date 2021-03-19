Car used by Waze was parked outside Sena MLA's office: Rane

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursdayalleged that one of the luxury cars used by arrested policeofficial Sachin Waze was parked outside the office of a ShivSena MLA.

The NIA, which is probing Wazes alleged role in theplacing of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialistMukesh Ambanis house, has seized a total of five vehiclesincluding two Mercedes cars.

Speaking to reporters, Rane alleged that the day Wazewas arrested by NIA, one of the Mercedes cars allegedly usedby him was parked outside the office of a Sena MLA.

Advertisement

“(Sena MP) Sanjay Raut had said that everyone hassomething to hide in politics. I want to tell him that he mustbe having something to hide, but it is not the case with us.

We want truth to come out in this case,” Rane said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)