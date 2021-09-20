Canada votes in pandemic election that could cost Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but now faces the threat of being knocked from power in Canadas election on Monday.

Polls indicate Trudeaus Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives: It will likely win the most seats in Parliament, but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation. Trudeau made an incredibly stupid error in judgement, said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto.

Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that wasnt under threat of being toppled. The opposition has been relentless in accusing Trudeau of calling the early vote two years before the deadline for his own personal ambition. Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won in 2015, but a combination of high expectations, scandal and calling the election last month during the pandemic have hurt his brand. Trudeau is betting that Canadians will reward him for navigating the coronavirus crisis better than most countries did. Canada is now one of the most vaccinated nations in the world and Trudeaus government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

Trudeau argues that the Conservatives approach, which has been more skeptical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates, would be dangerous and says Canadians need a government that follows science. Conservative leader Erin OToole didnt require his partys candidates to be vaccinated and wont say how many are unvaccinated. OToole describes vaccination as a personal health decision, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are becoming increasingly upset with those who refuse to get vaccinated. “Hes more interested in standing up for the rights of anti-vaxxers within his own party than he is in standing up for people who have done the right things and want to get back to normal, Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday. Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau has pointed out that Alberta, run by a Conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, an ally of OToole, said the province might run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days. Kenney has apologized for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and imposing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting nearly all restrictions. A Conservative win would represent a rebuke of Trudeau, who now is at risk of losing office to a politician with a fraction of his own name recognition. OToole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and a member of Parliament for nine years. OToole advertised himself a year ago as a true-blue conservative. He became Conservative Party leader with a pledge to take back Canada, but immediately started working to push the party toward the political center. OTooles new strategy, which has included disavowing positions held dear by his partys base on issues such as climate change, guns and balanced budgets, is designed to appeal to a broader cross section of voters in a country that tends to be far more liberal than its southern neighbor.

The son of a long-time politician has faced criticism he will say and do anything to get elected. Im not your dads Conservative Party, OToole said. Whether moderate Canadians believe OToole is the progressive conservative he claims to be and whether he has alienated traditional conservatives have become central questions of the campaign. Jenni Byrne, who served as campaign manager and deputy chief of staff to former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, said there is a lack of enthusiasm among Conservatives across the country. We will know on Tuesday morning whether the Erin OToole version of the Conservative Party is connecting with voters, but if there is any truth to the polls, its something that I dont think is connecting in numbers that we have connected with in the past, including in the last election, Byrne said. The wild card could be a politician who narrowly lost the leadership of the Conservative Party in 2017 but who now leads a far-right party that opposes vaccines and lockdowns. Polls suggest as many as 5% to 10% support Maxime Bernier and the Peoples Party of Canada potentially bleeding support from OTooles Conservatives and helping the Liberals retain power. Trudeaus legacy includes embracing immigration at a time when the U.S. and other countries closed their doors. He also legalized cannabis nationwide and brought in a carbon tax to fight climate change. And he preserved free trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico amid threats by former U.S. President Donald Trump to scrap the agreement. Perhaps sensing Trudeau is in trouble, former U.S. President Barack Obama and ex-Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted support for Trudeau. There wont be a Trump endorsement of OToole. Conservative campaign co-chair Walied Soliman said there is no alignment whatsoever between OToole and Trumpism.

But if OToole wins, he has promised to take a tougher stand against China, including banning Chinese technology giant Huawei from Canadas next generation of telecommunication networks. OToole has also said hell move Canadas embassy in Israel to Jerusalem just as Trump moved the U.S. embassy, upending decades of policy.

