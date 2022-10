Made in India 5G radios will be ready for commercial deployment in six months, a top official of state-run C-DoT said.

The technology jointly developed by C-DoT, Jios Radisys India, VVDN Technologies and Wisig Networks was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress to make a 5G call.

C-DOT Executive Director Rajkumar Upadhyay told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)