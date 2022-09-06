Byjus to make financial results public next week

Edtech major Byjus is expected to make financial results for 2020-21 public next week after meeting with shareholders, according to sources privy to the development. The company had informed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in July that it will announce its financial result on September 6. “Byjus has now obtained an unqualified report from our audit partner Deloitte. The board has approved the audited financial results. Byjus is waiting for the shareholder meeting (expected later this week) before announcing the results in the coming week. Byjus is also in the midst of a round and it hopes to share details of that equally soon,” a source told

