Buttler, Ameen win ICC Player of the month awards

Englands T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler was on Monday named ICC mens Player of the Month for the first time following his stupendous show in November.

Pakistans Sidra Ameen became the second successive winner of the womens Player of the Month award from the country, thanks to her brilliant performance in the ODI series win over Ireland.

One of the most fearsome batters in world cricket, Buttler had produced a Player of the Match performance in the dramatic 20-run victory over New Zealand in Brisbane to start the month with a bang. Making his 100th T20I appearance, the opener smashed 73 from 47 balls to provide some much-needed momentum to Englands campaign at the T20 showpiece.

After England had secured their passage to the knockout stages, Buttler demonstrated his full array of strokeplay in smashing 80 from 49 balls while chasing 169 for victory in the semifinal against India.

His record-breaking opening partnership of 170 with Alex Hales saw England claim a historic 10-wicket win in Adelaide. In the final, Buttler made a valuable 26 against a menacing Pakistan bowling attack to lead England to their second T20 World Cup trophy.

“I want to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Player of the Month for November. This award is down to the efforts of my teammates in what was the most incredible month of cricket, culminating in winning the ICC mens T20 World Cup in Australia,” Buttler said. “It is right up there amongst the best months of cricket Ive been involved in, and it was pretty special to lead a group of players to the ultimate accolade of becoming world champions.” In womens category, Ameen secured the award thanks to her dominant performances against Ireland in Novembers ODI series.

Amassing 277 runs through the series and only being dismissed once, opening batter Ameen started the month with her highest score in ODIs, a remarkable 176 not out, as the hosts claimed a convincing 128-run victory in the first match. She posted another unbeaten score of 91 from 93 balls in the second ODI, this time in a nine-wicket victory.

