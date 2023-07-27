India vs West Indies: Busy Siraj rested for ODIs, flies back home

The busy Mohammed Siraj has been rested for the ODIs against the West Indies as part of the India pacers workload management in the run-up to the World Cup.

Siraj, who led the pace attack with aplomb in the Tests against the West Indies in the absence of seniors such as Mohammed Shami, flew back with the rest of the Test returnees — Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini — after India’s 1-0 series win.

India have not named a replacement for Siraj for the three-match ODI series starting in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Siraj played in both the Tests against the West Indies and also claimed a five-for (5/60) in the second match in Trinidad.

With Siraj rested, India’s pace attacks now comprises Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, and uncapped (in ODIs) Mukesh Kumar.

“Siraj has been continuously playing since the IPL. Since then he has bowled in three successive Tests. He will now directly join the Asia Cup camp in NCA for tune up to World Cup,” a BCCI source said on Thursday.

