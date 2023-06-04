Buoyed by record viewership in IPL, Disney Star eyes another leap during upcoming sporting events

With Tata IPL 2023 surpassing expectations in terms of viewership and fan engagements, broadcaster Disney Star is now gearing up for another leap in the coming sporting events, including ICC tournaments and pro-Kabaddi league, the company’s head for sports Sanjog Gupta said.

During the latest IPL season concluded last week, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data suggested play-offs delivered a 44 per cent higher rating than last year and surpassed the previous peak recorded during 2020.

The surge in viewership extended to the Hindi-speaking markets, where Disney Star grabbed the highest viewership ever with 32.9 crore.

“It has surpassed our expectations,” Gupta told PTI.

