Bullish sentiment on India on clear display: EAM Jaishankar after meeting US biz community

The bullish sentiment on India was on clear display, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday after holding a meeting with business executives here.

US India Business Council (USIBC) president Atul Keshap thanked Jaishankar for sharing “such keen insights” with its members. “We all found it very useful and instructive,” he said.

“The bullish sentiment on India was on clear display. Shared the conviction that stronger business links will further galvanize our relationship,” Jaishankar said in a tweet after his meeting with the business executives and USIBC members.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the US is Indias largest trading partner, with USD 157 billion last year in bilateral trade.

Advertisement

“Were Indias largest source of foreign direct investment, with a diverse range of US companies investing USD 45 billion in India Google, Microsoft, Whirlpool, Boeing, GE, and I could go on,” he said.

“But we see more room to grow, and to do it in a way that creates jobs for workers in both of our countries. The US-India Commercial Dialogue, the US-India CEO Forum will give us more opportunities to do that in the months ahead,” he noted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)