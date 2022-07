A three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Four people have been rescued and a search operation is underway to find if any more persons are trapped underneath the rubble.

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

