Building collapse in northeast Delhi leaves one dead

A 20-year-old man died while six members of his family were rescued as a three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhis Mustafabad area on Sunday, police said.

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Police pulled out Suleman (45), his wife Shabnam (40), daughters Shabnur (22) and Labiya (20) and his sons Sufhiyan (20), Faizan (17) and Arshiyal (15) from the debris.

Sufhiyan was pulled out with great difficulty and rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead, a senior police officer said.

“The family was living in the now collapsed portion of the building as tenants for the last four years,” he said.

The building was constructed about 17-18 years back and is owned by one Shamim Ahmad, police said.

