British PM Boris Johnson postpones India visit due to COVID

UK and India will hold a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed relationship. The two leaders will probably meet later in the year

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not visit India next week in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday (April 19).

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the decision was taken as per mutual agreement by both sides.

“In view of the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week,” he said.

Bagchi said the two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship. “Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year,” he said.

The India visit, which Downing Street had said would “unlock the opportunities in the (Indo-Pacific) region”, was widely expected to finalise a much-anticipated India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) as a precursor to a free trade agreement (FTA) in the future.

Earlier this year, Johnson had cancelled a visit to India for the Republic Day function in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in the UK.