Bribery case against 3 cops in MP

The Lokayukta police on Sunday registered a case of bribery against an inspector and two other policemen in Madhya Pradeshs Rewa district, an official said. A head constable was caught while accepting Rs 6,000 from a complainant, who is into transport business, in Govindgarh police station premises in the morning for allowing the entry of the complainants vehicles in the district, he said. A mobile phone conversation recorded earlier also proved the alleged involvement of an inspector and constable of Govindgarh police station in the bribery case, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishments superintendent Gopal Singh Dhakad said.

A case was registered against the three policemen under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

