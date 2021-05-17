Boy killed in crude bomb explosion in Bengal

An 11-year-old boy was killedwhen a crude bomb exploded in West Bengals Birbhum districton Sunday, police said.

The bomb was kept in a box near a canal in Khatipurvillage and the boy accidentally came in contact with it,while playing there.

The bomb exploded when Seikh Nasiruddin picked up thebox, and he died on the spot, a senior officer said.

“We have received a complaint and started a specificcase against unknown people,” Birbhum Superintendent of PoliceNagendra Tripathi said.

