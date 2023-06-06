East Delhi: Boy apprehended for sexually assaulting girl

A girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy whose family lived in the same house in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area as a tenant, police said on Tuesday (June 6).

On Monday, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital informed police that a minor girl who has been sexually assaulted was undergoing treatment there.

The girl’s parents alleged that a boy whose family lived in the same house as a tenant has assaulted the girl. A case under IPC section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station, the officer said.

The accused has been apprehended and sent to a child home. The statement of the victim will be recorded by a magistrate under CrPC section 164 on Tuesday. Further investigation was underway, police added.

