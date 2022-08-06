Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal storm into finals, eye CWG gold medals

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) displayed his class as he reached his second consecutive Commonwealth Games final while Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) also remained on course for a gold in her maiden appearance here on Saturday.

Panghal, who is vying to win the yellow metal after his silver in the last edition, came from behind to beat an aggressive Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia with a 5-0 unanimous decision win. Nitu, on the other hand, prevailed over Canadas Priyanka Dhillon as she notched a RSC (Referee Stops Contest) win in the minimum weight category.

Such was the 21-year-old Nitus confidence that she played with an open guard, inviting her opponent to strike while using her straight jabs and combination punches to great effect. In the end, the referee had to end the contest.

Both the boxers will have to overcome local challengers in Kiaran Macdonald (mens fly) and Demie-Jade Resztan (womens minimum) in their respective finals on Sunday in pursuit of their maiden gold medals.

“I know it would be tough, there would be loud cheers for him but Ive to stay focused. Cant let it go this time,” a determined Panghal, who lost to another Briton and Tokyo Olympics champion in Galal Yafai in 2018, told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)