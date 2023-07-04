Border states to get financial aid to set up rehabilitation homes for victims of trafficking

The government has decided to provide financial assistance to states and union territories in border areas to set up protection and rehabilitation homes for victims of trafficking, particularly minor girls from neighbouring countries, a senior official said.

Noting that India is a source as well as destination country for trafficking of persons, the official said the source countries are Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar from where women and girls are trafficked in the guise of providing a better life, jobs and good living conditions in India. A majority of those trafficked are minor girls or young women, who after their arrival in India are sold and forced into commercial sex work. These girls/women often reach major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad etc. from where they are taken out of the country mainly to the Middle East and South East Asia, the official said.

The official said states bordering these countries need to be more vigilant and have adequate facilities to provide relief and rehabilitation services to the victims of trafficking.

The government has decided to provide financial assistance to States/UTs in border areas to set up protection and rehabilitation homes for the victims of trafficking particularly for minor girls and young women, the official said.

These homes will provide services like shelter, food, clothing, counselling, primary health facilities and other daily requirements.

The official said the government will help build infrastructure to combat child trafficking in border areas. The victims will be produced before the child welfare committee to declare fit facility for providing sponsorship as per the Mission Vatsalya Scheme guideline and accordingly, the states/UTs will be requested to do the needful, he said.

The government has provided funding to all states and union territories under the Nirbhaya Fund to set up and strengthen Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUS) in every district of the country. In addition, funding has also been provided for AHTUS in border guarding forces such as BSF and SSB, the official said. As on date, 788 AHTUs, including 30 in border guarding forces, are functional.

