Booster doses, COVID-appropriate behaviour key to check virus spread, says expert

The country is in a “strong position” with the COVID-19 situation in view of high vaccine coverage, though the present surge in cases in some states indicate that the virus is still around, an expert has said.

Administering booster doses and following COVID-appropriate behaviour are important to not let the virus have a free run, said Rakesh Mishra, former director of city-based CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

The possible problem that may occur, though the chances are less, is the emergence of a new variant which is not only infectious but also clinically more harmful, Mishra, currently Director of Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS) in Bengaluru, told

