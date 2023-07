Karnataka: Bommai attacks Siddaramaiah govt, says those in power busy in politics to save position

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka over its handling of rain and flood situation in the state and in providing relief to those affected, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday alleged that those in power are busy in politics to save their position.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s most of the time is getting utilised in resolving conflicts within the ruling party, he said and also alleged that there is competition between those in the government for corruption in transfer business (transfer of government officials or servants), while law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

“The state government is not paying attention towards damages caused due to rains. Other than the Chief Minister holding a video conferencing no action has happened,” Bommai, a former Chief Minister said while addressing the mediapersons here.

Immediate relief of Rs 10,000 has not reached those whose houses have been damaged, he said. Initial assessment has not yet been done regarding crop damage, also no one is paying attention towards loss of lives, and ministers have not visited rain or flood affected areas, he added. Further stating that no measures have been taken to provide seeds and fertilizer to farmers for alternative cropping in drought affected areas, the former Chief Minister said those in government are busy in politics, aimed at saving their position. The Chief Minister is utilising most of his time in resolving the conflict between ministers and legislators, he said.

“At a time when people are in distress, the state government has not come forward to rescue them. So, I urge the government to ensure that ministers visit affected areas, provide relief to those in distress,” Bommai said.

“During our (BJP) government, we had provided Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses have been fully damaged. It should be continued and Rs 10,000 should be given as immediate relief,” he said and added that additional relief given to farmers by the state government last time in addition to Central relief should be continued this time as well.

“If the government does not do this, what is the use, whether it exists or not,” he said.

Alleging that the entire government is indulged in “transfer business”, Bommai alleged that, there is competition between those in government with regards to transfer business, and the recent confusion within their meeting (Congress legislature party) was due to “competition for corruption in transfer business.”

There is also bargaining going on for transfer business in this government, he alleged. Claiming that anti-social elements are functioning in the state without any fear under the Congress regime, Bommai said because they are getting support from the ruling party. “There is no fear of law, and the law and order situation has deteriorated.”

This government has completely failed in maintaining law and order. If actions are not taken against errant officials, and those involved in such activities, people will themselves take action, he said.

Noting that preparations are on in the state BJP for Lok Sabha polls, the former Chief Minister said general secretary in-charge (Arun Singh) has reviewed and district level preparations are also on. Responding to a question, Bommai said there is expectation that the announcement of the new state BJP president will be made soon.

