Bold imagery, innovative use of words hallmark of Jnanpith winner Nilamoni Phookan

Bold and thematic imagery coupled with innovative use of words and a humble demeanour has been the hallmark of Jnanpith Award winning Assamese poet Nilamani Phookan, which garnered admiration from contemporaries and attracted younger writers and readers alike.

A socially conscious poet, Phookan experimented for decades with thoughts and words since he began writing in the 1950s, and continued to do so till two years ago, when ill-health forced him to stop his pen from creating more poetry.

A fading memory notwithstanding, when the news of his winning the highest literary award was conveyed to him by wife Dulumoni Phookan earlier this week, it brought a smile to his face and the 88-year old Padma Shri awardee responded: Bhal khobor, bhal khobor (it is a good news).

The family, though elated, also regrets that the recognition has come at a time when he is not in a position to enjoy the honour bestowed on him due to ill-health, his wife said.

The award will, however, inspire and encourage young poets and writers who in turn will surely go on to enrich Assamese literature, his son Amitav Phookan said.

The octogenarian litterateur is the third recipient of the Jnanpith Award from the north-eastern state after Birendranath Bhattacharya and Mamoni (Indira) Raisom Goswami. Phookans works have taken Assamese poetry to new heights as his writings reach out to peoples hearts, Assam Sahitya Sabha President Kuladhar Saikia told

