Bolands 3 wickets put Australia in control against Windies

Pace bowler Scott Boland took three wickets in an over on Saturday to put Australia in command of the second cricket test against West Indies. Australia bowled out West Indies for 214 on Day 3 before declaring its second innings on 199-6 early in the last session, setting the visitors a target of 497 to win with more than two days remaining in the day-night match at the Adelaide Oval. Boland (3-9) then entered the attack in the sixth over and snared three second-innings wickets without conceding a run to have the tourists reeling on 15-3. He took a wicket with his first ball, having skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (3) caught behind with a delivery that straightened. Boland also trapped Shamarh Brooks (0) lbw with a delivery that moved back off the seam two balls later and had Jermaine Blackwood (0) caught low at gully by Cameron Green.

Left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc (1-11) picked up an unexpected wicket when Tagenarine Chanderpaul, after scoring a watchful 17 from 28 balls, feathered a catch down the legside to wicketkeeper Alex Carey. It was given not out by the on-field umpire but the Australians reviewed, despite Starc and Carey seemingly not convinced there was an edge, and got the reward as West Indies slipped to 21-4 in the 9th over.

Devon Thomas and Jason Holder each scored eight to help West Indies reach 38-4 at stumps.

It was an eventful day, with West Indies resuming on 102-4 and losing two wickets before adding a run as they quickly surrendered a first-innings lead of 297.

Great hope Chanderpaul (47) was run out off the fourth ball of the day when he prodded into space, took off, turned around and was caught short by a Starc direct hit.

Nathan Lyon finished with 3-57 while Starc ended up with 2-48 after having Holder caught behind for a duck and dismissing Roston Chase off a hook shot for 34.

The Australians showed attacking intent from the start with openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja putting on 77 in 14 overs before Chase slowed things down.

Chase, who was wicketless in 30 first-innings overs, took a wicket with his first ball second time around when Warner (28) dragged one back onto his stumps. He claimed another victim two balls later with some genuine turn, when left-hander Khawaja (45) edged to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Chase then took an excellent, low catch at ankle height in the gully to remove Marnus Labuschagne for 31 at the end of the middle session, with Australia on 136-3. It was the first time in four innings this series that Labuschagne didnt reach a century. Stand-in captain Steve Smith (35) and Travis Head (38 not out) kept the run-rate flowing before Australia declared in a bid to pick up wickets under the lights with the pink ball.

The hosts will resume Sunday needing six wickets for a two-test sweep ahead of a three-match series against South Africa starting next weekend.

