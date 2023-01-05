Blinken will have several opportunities to travel to India in 2023: US

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken will have several opportunities to travel to India, which currently holds the G-20 presidency, this year, a State Department spokesperson said.

Blinken, along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is expected to travel to India early this year for the 2+2 dialogue with their respective Indian counterparts — External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“I dont have a date to announce just yet, but it is an important opportunity for the Secretary, for the Secretary of Defense, to engage with their Indian counterparts every single year,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“Its an opportunity to discuss the breadth of our global strategic partnership that we have with India, he said.

Advertisement

“The Secretary will of course have probably several opportunities to travel to India over the course of the year, given Indias hosting of the G-20, something we look forward to taking part and certainly look forward to a successful G-20 under Indias auspices,” Price said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)