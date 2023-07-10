BJP’s MP poll in charge Bhupender Yadav says he is like ‘wire’, while workers are ‘plug, switch, bulb’

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who was recently appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party in charge for the year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday said his role would be that of the wire, while the party workers would be the “plug, switch and bulb”.

He was speaking at the BJP office here after reaching the state for the first time since being given the new assignment. Senior leaders including state unit chief VD Sharma and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were present on the occasion.

“It is my good fortune that I have been given the responsibility of fulfilling the resolve to make the BJP victorious again (in the upcoming Assembly elections). But I am only like a wire while you are the plug, switch and light bulb,” Yadav told party workers.

Hailing the contribution of veteran leaders late Kushabhau Thakre and Pyarelal Khandelwal in building the BJP organization in the state. Yadav said they had not only brought the party to power but had established its ideology to make India great.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, we are seeing the country moving forward on the path of becoming great,” Yadav said.

Yadav, who is Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, addressed the students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore during his one-day visit.

Climate change can be tackled by establishing oneness with nature rather than “techno-centrism” (value system centred on technology and its ability to control and protect the environment), he asserted.

