BJP will win majority of seats in Gwalior-Chambal region: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday claimed that the BJP will win 26 out of the 34 seats in the Gwalior and Chambal divisions in this years Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

In 2018, the BJP had won only seven out of the 34 seats. We will win 26 out of the total 34 seats in Gwalior-Chambal divisions and the party will come back to power with full majority, Tomar said.

The Union minister was here to review the partys preparations for the Assembly elections and held meetings with local workers.

To a question about Scindia, Tomar said he had joined the BJP and was very much a BJP worker now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also a worker of the party, he said.

Scindia, scion of the erstwhile ruling family of Gwalior, left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020.

Scindia and we all will work unitedly for the victory of the BJP and try to win maximum seats from these divisions, said Tomar whose Lok Sabha seat of Morena falls in the Chambal division.

Madhya Pradesh has left Punjab and Haryana in agriculture production because of the hard work of the states farming community, the minister said.

