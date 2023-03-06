BJP wants to suppress Opposition voice: Cong on questioning of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi by CBI

The Congress on Monday condemned the questioning of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi by the CBI at her residence in Patna, alleging that the BJP wants to “suppress” the voice of the Opposition.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleged that the opposition leaders who are not ready to bow before the BJP are being “harassed” through the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP wants to “suppress” the voice of the opposition, she alleged.

At a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said,”we condemn the CBI raid at Rabri Devis residence because it is no coincidence that ED cases have increased four times since 2014 and 95 per cent cases are against the Opposition leaders.” “Your ED, CBI, Income Tax department, Department of Revenue Intelligence, do not visit (Gautam) Adanis residence. No notice is served on Adani. Lakhs of crores worth of drugs are found in Mundra port and no Narcotics Control Bureau raid takes place, there is no discussion,” she said.

In the morning, a CBI team questioned Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna in connection with its “further probe” in the land-for-jobs scam case, officials said.

There is no search or raid taking place, they said. The CBI had already filed its charge sheet in the case and the special court has summoned the accused, including former railways minister Lalu Prasad and his family members, on March 15, the officials said.

