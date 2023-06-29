BJP to hold meetings of its state leaders next month

The BJP will organise three meetings in Delhi, Guwahati and Hyderabad next month for its state leaders from the respective zones as it gears up its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, party sources said on Thursday.

Senior national leaders will also join the meetings.

Guwahati is expected to host leaders from eastern and northeastern states on July 6, followed the Delhi meeting of mostly northern states on July 7 and another in Hyderabad of largely southern states on July 8. The Gujarat BJP unit will be part of the Delhi meeting, while its Maharashtra leaders will join the deliberations in Hyderabad.

Sources said the meetings will also take stock of the month-long programmes run by the party across the country to mark the Narendra Modi governments nine years in power. “Sewa, sushashan and garib kalyan (service, good governance, welfare of the poor)” have been the theme of the exercise with a focus on achievements and new initiatives of the government, and it will come up for deliberations during the meetings.

The BJP has stepped up its organisational activities as it gears up its campaign to retain power at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership.

