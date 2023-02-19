BJP real beneficiaries of Pakistan, Tipu issues: Cong leader Khader

The ruling BJP at the Centre and State are the real beneficiaries of Tipu Sultan, Taliban and Pakistan as they derive political capital out of these issues by dividing society, deputy leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly U T Khader alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Khader said the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateels statement that the coming assembly elections in Karnataka are about Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar comes as no surprise. “Tipu Sultan, Taliban and Pakistan are like oxygen for the BJP at the time of polls and they take political mileage from it. They need these entities to ensure their political survival,” he charged.

Commenting on the State budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said it is unacceptable and debt-laden. The debt from 2018 to 2023 rose to Rs 5,64,814 crore which means in the last five years, the debt has increased by Rs 3 lakh crore, he said.

The BJP government has taken Rs 2,84,000 crore loan in two years and they have no clue about how the amount can be repaid. The promises made to fishermen in coastal Karnataka region has also not been fulfilled, he alleged. The 12 BJP MLAs from the coastal districts had not been able to fetch any special grant for the region, he said, adding there is no provision in the budget for finding a permanent solution to the sea erosion in the area.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)