BJP MLAs to continue overnight protest at Delhi Assembly

BJP MLAs will continue their overnight protest at the Delhi Assembly for the second consecutive day to Tuesday to demand the sacking of AAP ministers over alleged corruption charges. The BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House for the third day amid multiple adjournments and sloganeering by the leaders of both the ruling AAP and BJP.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the MLAs will sit on a night-long protest for the second consecutive day to demand a probe into various scams by the Delhi government.

On Monday, MLAs of both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP had staged an overnight protest at the assembly premises amid an ongoing war of words between the two parties on allegations of corruption.

AAP legislators are demanding the resignation of Delhi LG V K Saxena while the BJP lawmakers were pressing for the sacking of ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption allegations. The AAP has accused Saxena of pressuring two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman (KVIC) in 2016.

The BJP MLAs were marshalled out by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla on Friday and Monday. Multiple adjournments marred Tuesdays session, and around 2 pm, the session resumed during which Sisodia addressed the House.

Sisodia referred to BJP as the Bachcha Chor Party, apparently referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator in an alleged child kidnapping case, following which BJP legislators protested prompting Birla to marshal out everyone, except Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Bidhuri, however, walked out in protest.

“I would have been also marshalled out later had I not walked out in protest. They wanted us to hear the pravachan of their saint Manish Sisodia. It has been three days since they are using the Assembly for their publicity and not allowing Opposition to raise issues or question them,” Bidhuri told

