BJP govt lying on river cruise, such service has been running for years: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP government of making false claims on the luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas, claiming he has been told that such a service has been in existence for the past 17 years.

Yadav also said he has heard that there was a bar on the cruise that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

“This water cruise has been running for many years, this is not new. Someone has informed me that it has been running for 17 years and only some parts have been added to it and they are saying that they have started it,” Yadav told reporters on Saturday.

“The BJP people are far ahead in telling lies and publicity. It has also been heard that…it also has a bar,” Yadav said, adding only BJP people can tell whether there is a bar on the cruise or not.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday flagged off the worlds longest river cruise — MV Ganga Vilas — which will cover 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh in 51 days.

MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel to be made in India and it began its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

According to an official statement, the luxury cruise has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all luxury amenities.

Raj Singh, founder and CEO of Antara Luxury River Cruises, which is operating MV Ganga Vilas, has said non-vegetarian food and liquor will not be served on board.

