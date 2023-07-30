BJP forms 26-member election management committee for MP assembly polls

The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a 26-member election management committee for the state assembly polls due later this year. Five invited members are also included in the committee, the announcement of which was made on Saturday night. The committee, headed by its convener and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, includes Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma, a party spokesperson said. Other members include Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Singh Patel, and four MP cabinet ministers – Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh. Five invited members of the committee are – BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shivprakash, Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who is the partys election in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, Union minister and election joint in-charge Ashwini Vaishnaw, besides partys general secretary Muralidhar Rao and state general secretary (organisation) Hitanand, the spokesperson said. Asked about no woman included in the election management committee, BJPs state secretary Rajneesh Agrawal told

