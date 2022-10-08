BJP destroying lives of Delhiites via LG, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit out at the BJP and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, saying the saffron party is destroying the lives of people of the national capital through LG. Kejriwals remarks came after Saxena in a letter accused Kejriwal and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and responsibility of governance in Delhi. Saxena has also accused the chief minister and his associates of levelling false allegations and spreading them through social media causing “irreparable loss” to the people they targeted. In a cheeky reply to Saxenas letter, Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday said, “Another love letter has come.” He also accused the LG of destroying the lives of people in Delhi. “BJP is hell bent on destroying the lives of the people of Delhi through LG. Every day these people make a fuss about something or the other. I assure Delhiites that as long as this son of yours is alive, dont worry. I wont let any harm come to you,” Kejriwal said in another tweet in Hindi. Earlier too Kejriwal had taken a dig at the LG in a tweet saying he is scolded by Saxena more than he is scolded by his wife. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reacted to the LGs letter, saying that it was being done due to Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Partys growing popularity in Gujarat. “Every day AAPs support base in Gujarat gets stronger, and everyday a new fake investigation starts in Delhi. Everyone is aware of his (LGs) conspiracies to stop Arvind Kejriwal. They can do whatever they want but neither the work being done in the interest of the public in Delhi will stop, nor will the AAP wave in Gujarat, Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi. The AAP is fighting Gujarat assembly elections due later this year. In the letter dated October 7, Saxena has hit out at the Kejriwal government saying its rule, based on “speeches and advertisement”, was alienated from works of basic public interest. Saxenas letter comes days after Deputy CM Sisodia had accused him of interfering in the AAP governments functioning and “unconstitutionally” setting up probes on its decisions and works.

