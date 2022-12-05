BJP demands probe into leak of list of Kashmiri Pandit employees

The BJP on Sunday demanded a probe into the leak of a list of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmir Valley which was circulated on social media after being published by a blog linked to a terrorist outfit.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur expressed concern over the blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, publishing the list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime ministers rehabilitation package (PMRP).

Thakur requested the police to probe how the list was leaked and asked the administration to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

He said it was surprising to see the fresh list being leaked and reaching TRFs blog Kashmir Fight.

“This is a security breach as terrorists have clear idea who is posted where, he said.

Thakur said that government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the valley.

A fresh list of Kashmiri Pandit employees was being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with a warning from TRF to non-locals and Kashmiri Pandit employees.

