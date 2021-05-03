BJP claims office torched by TMC men in Hooghly, Suvendu heckled in Haldia

The BJP on Sunday alleged thatone of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire,and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, wereheckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state, afterthe poll results showed that the Mamata Banerjee camp was setto retain power in Bengal.

A senior police officer in Hooghly said he is lookinginto the matter, and the guilty would be punished.

A local BJP leader claimed that TMC activists, shortlyafter the defeat of their party candidate Sujata Mondal, setfire to the saffron camps Arambagh office.

Advertisement

Sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, however,denied the allegation.

“The TMC, in a bid to avenge the defeat ofits candidate, indulged in acts of arson and torched our partyoffice,” the local BJP leader said.

In Purba Medinipur district, TMC men reportedlydemonstrated next to the vehicle of BJPs Suvendu Adhikari,who managed to clinch the prized Nandigram seat by defeatingChief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a neck-and neck fight.

Some of the demonstrators banged on the windshield ofAdhikaris car and also hurled stones near a counting centrein Haldia, members of the saffron party claimed.

“He is a traitor. He took to unfair means to changethe results,” a TMC activist was heard saying.

Supporters of the two parties came to blows followingheated arguments over election results in Barasat area ofNorth 24 Parganas, police sources said.

The BJP also claimed that one of its members wereseverely beaten up by TMC activists in the citys Beleghataarea, a charged denied by the Mamata Banerjee camp.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)