Rajasthan: BJP chief Nadda to launch party campaign against Congress govt

BJP president J P Nadda arrived in Jaipur on Sunday to launch the partys “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign against the Congress government.

Nadda was given a warm welcome at the Jaipur airport by party leaders. He was received by state party chief C P Joshi, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia and others.

Nadda left for Beelwa in Jaipur where he will launch the “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign and address a public rally.

