BJP, AIADMK workers held for distributing cash to voters in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Apr 3 : A total of 14 workers of twopolitical parties were arrested for allegedly distributingcash to voters in two areas here on Saturday, police said.

Based on information, the police went to an area inCoimbatore south constituency where they caught 12 BJPworkers distributing the money to residents.

A sum of Rs 46,000 was seized from them and six two-wheelers were impounded, the police said.

In another incident, two AIADMK workers were held fordistributing money in an area coming under Coimbatore northconstituency, they said.

A total of Rs 24,500 in cash was seized from theirpossession, they added. PTI NVMNVG NVG

