Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda shivers at 1.2 deg C

A biting cold swept Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with minimum temperatures settling below normal at many places.

A thick blanket of fog in the morning enveloped several parts of both states.

According to the MeT Departments weather report, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa was the coldest in Haryana registering a minimum of minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Gurdaspur recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 5.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 4.8 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 6.6 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar shivered at a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, Hisar a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 6.9 degrees Celsius, and Jhajjar 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

