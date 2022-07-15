Birsa Munda Airport adjudged best in Customer Satisfaction Survey

Ranchis Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) has been adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey along with Udaipur airport, an official said on Friday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted the survey at 55 airports during Round-1 for the period from January to June 2022. Ranchi airport along with Udaipur Airport scored the highest 4.99 on a five-point scale in the survey, the official said. The overall CSI of 55 airports stood at 4.63 on five-point scale. BMA director KL Agarwal told

