Bihar to sign MoU with ICCR to showcase its soft power to world

The Bihar government will sign an MoU with the ICCR to help artists from the state, handicrafts and several other ethnic arts to get international exposure, an official said.

The Art and Culture Department of the state government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) in this regard on November 11, Secretary, Art and Culture Department of Bihar government, Bandana Preyashi said.

The department is now preparing a calendar of live art and heritage performances to be held worldwide in the coming months after this MoU, she said.

“This MoU will help artists from Bihar, handicrafts and several other ethnic arts of the state to get international exposure”, Preyashi told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)