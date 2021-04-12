Bihar hospital declares alive COVID patient dead, hands over another persons body to kin

A state-run hospital in Biharscapital has courted controversy by declaring an alive COVIDpatient dead and handing over another persons body to hiskin, prompting an inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place at Patna Medical College andHospital on Sunday.

The hospital authorities declared Chunnu Kumar, aresident of Mahmadpur village in the Barh sub-division inPatna district who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, deadand handed over the body of another person to his brother.

As soon as the incident came to light, Patna DistrictMagistrate Chandrasekhar Singh shot off a letter to thehospital authorities asking them to investigate the matter andtake action against the person responsible for the incidentwithin 24 hours.

He also asked them to take steps to ensure that suchincidents are not repeated in the future.

