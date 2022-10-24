Bihar by-poll: Tough contest likely in Gopalganj

The Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar is set to witness a tough fight in the November 3 by-poll with the BJP going all-out to retain the constituency and the ruling Mahagathbandhans largest constituent RJD leaving no stone unturned to wrest it from the saffron camp.

BJP nominee Kusum Devi is up against RJDs Mohan Gupta, whose nomination was supported by the seven-party grand alliance, formed after stripping the saffron camp of power in the state in August.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to cash in on “sympathy of voters” by fielding Kusum Devi, the wife of Subhash Singh, whose death necessitated the by-election, the RJD leadership pointed out that the assembly constituency falls under its supremo Lalu Prasads home district, Gopalganj.

“Our candidate will win the seat with a huge margin. The BJP has been completely exposed, and the security money deposited by its nominee will be forfeited,” Bihar RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)