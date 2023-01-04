Biden renominates Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that he would be confirmed by the United States Senate this time.

“Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India, the White House said after sending the nomination to the Senate.

Today, the White House will begin renominating candidates who were not confirmed in the last Congress, a media statement said.

“As Secretary (of State, Tony) Blinken said very recently, our relationship with India is crucial and its consequential, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

“Confirmation of Mayor Garcetti, who was voted out of committee unanimously and with strong bipartisan support to serve as ambassador to India. And thats important as were talking about bipartisanship, as were talking how were going to move forward. And this is what you saw with his particular nomination, she said.

“So, we see this as he is well qualified, Mayor Garcetti, to serve in this vital role, and were hopeful that the full Senate will confirm him promptly. Again, he was voted out of committee unanimously with strong bipartisan support, Jean-Pierre said.

