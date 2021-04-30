Biden administration working to expand oxygen supply chain in India: USAID official

The Biden administration is working to expand the oxygen supply chain in India to save lives and wage a successful battle against what has now become one of the worst outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, a USAID official has said.

India on Friday reported 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities. Obviously this is now one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world. The numbers are extremely high and continuing to grow, Jeremy Konyndyk, Senior Advisor coordinating agency-wide COVID efforts at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) told

